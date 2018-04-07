Duterte to revamp NFA Council

President Rodrigo Duterte wants to reconstitute the membership of the National Food Authority (NFA) Council, Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol said on Friday amid bureaucratic and policy disagreements on rice imports between the council and its sub-agency, the NFA.

Piñol also clarified that contrary to reports by other news organizations earlier on Friday, Duterte was not seeking to abolish the body.

“His word during the meeting was to ‘demolish,’ but I think what he meant was to reconstitute,” Piñol told reporters, referring to a meeting between the President a group of rice traders on Thursday.

The Agriculture chief was earlier quoted in a radio interview as saying the President Duterte wanted the 18-member interagency policymaking council abolished for refusing to hasten rice imports rice to boost buffer stocks.

He also said President Duterte wanted the NFA and three other agricultural agencies – the National Irrigation Administration (NIA), the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) and the Fertilizer and Pesticides Authority (FPA) – returned to the Department of Agriculture.

The four agencies were transferred to the Office of the President in May 2014 during the Aquino administration.

Then President Benigno Aquino 3rd said the transfer was needed to “enhance and coordinate the efforts of the NFA, NIA, PCA and FPA in fulfilling their respective mandates.”

Piñol, however, believes coordination among these agencies will improve under the Department of Agriculture.

Exaggerated reports

A The Manila Times source present during the meeting between President Duterte and rice traders on Thursday said reports of a presidential order to abolish the NFA Council were an exaggeration.

“You can’t just abolish the NFA Council, which is a policy-making body. But what the President really wants is to reconstitute its membership,” said the source, an official of the NFA.

“Based on the meeting last night, the direction is to change the membership and put in place rice industry stakeholders… those who are really concerned with production and distribution of the grains, including traders and retailers,” the source added.

The source welcomed the return of the NFA to the Department of Agriculture.

“Under the law, the NFA and the NFA Council should be headed by the Department of Agriculture,” he said.

Piñol said that the NFA Council, once under his leadership, would not be allowed to meddle in rice importation, which “should be reserved to the NFA.”

The Agriculture chief also confirmed reports that the Philippines would start importing rice through a government-to-government deal, targeted to arrive in late April or first week of May (see banner story).

A source from the NFA said Manila would utilize its emergency rice purchase power to bring in “much-needed” rice from abroad.