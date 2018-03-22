Duterte to Robredo: I love to see my VP

President Rodrigo Duterte teased Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo when he again bumped into her during the graduation ceremonies of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) in Silang, Cavite on Wednesday.

In his speech, Duterte had warm words for Robredo, whom he called “my lady.”

“Vice President Maria Leonor ‘Leni’ Robredo, this is the third time that I have greeted you, my lady,” he told a smiling Robredo, who was one of the guests in the event.

Duterte and Robredo were also at the Philippine Military Academy graduation rites in Baguio City on Sunday and at the Philippine Army anniversary in Taguig City on Tuesday.

“Sana po may graduation pang iba para magkita pa rin tayo (I’m hoping there will be more graduation [rites]so we can see each other again),” Duterte said, eliciting laughter from the crowd.

“I love to see my vice president,” the President added.

On Tuesday, Duterte joked that Robredo was on the agenda of the late night meeting of the National Security Council Executive Committee on Monday.

“I am very sorry I was late because we ended the Cabinet meeting at 3 o’clock in the morning. We started at 2 in the afternoon. Natapos ho kami ma’am ng three, ang pinag-usapan namin ikaw,” Duterte said, referring to Robredo.

Robredo was once part of the Duterte Cabinet, serving as housing czar. She quit her post in December 2016 over policy differences with the President.