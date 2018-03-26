Duterte to sack another official

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte will sack another government official after the Holy Week break.

The President, in a speech during the 16th founding anniversary of the Supreme Tribal Council for Peace and Development, Inc. in Calinan, Davao City, said he will be firing someone for corruption.

He did not give any hint on the identity of the official. His spokesman, Harry Roque Jr., said Sunday he had no idea who or how many officials will be kicked out.

“The Executive Department is mine. I can handle it. Do you know how many I have fired? A lot now. When I go back to Manila, I will fire another,” Duterte said.

“[Corruption] is true for those who became rich in the government. Why should you deny it? But I told you that in my time. I cannot control the whole government. It is separate and equal. You know that already,” he added.

On Thursday, Roque said the Chief Executive will be spending the Holy Week in Davao. The President will celebrate his birthday, which will fall on Holy Wednesday, in his home province. He will be turning 73.

Last month, Roque said Duterte was “unhappy” with the performance of some cabinet members and that a revamp will be coming soon.

This fuelled speculations, with some observers saying Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd may get the boot because of the dismissal of the criminal complaint filed against “drug lords” Kerwin Espinosa, Peter Lim, Peter Co and several others.

Roque said Duterte “punched a wall” when he learned of the case dismissal.

Aguirre had said that if he no longer enjoys the trust of the President, he will step down from his post.

“But even if I do not have any fault, if the President says so or if I felt that he (has) lost his trust in me, I will resign in a snap of the finger. This is what I have been saying ever since, I do not cling into my position,” Aguirre said in a Palace briefing last week.

Duterte has fired a number of government officials, including former Interior Secretary Ismael Sueno, National Irrigation Administration chief Peter Lavina, Maritime Industry Authority Administrator Marcial Quirico Amaro 3rd and five officials of the Presidential Commission for Urban Poor including its chairman Terry Ridon, among others.