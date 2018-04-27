Duterte to sail to PH Rise to assert claim

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte is considering sailing to Philippine Rise (Benham Rise) next week to reiterate the claim of the Philippines on the disputed area.

In a speech during 102nd Annual Communication of the Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of the Free and Accepted Mason in the Philippines in Davao City on Thursday night, Duterte said that he would go to the Philippine Rise where he would stake the country’s claim.

“I will make a statement [in Philippine Rise]that nobody owns this place [but us], including the continental shelf, the underground landmass that extends under the sea,” Duterte said.

Duterte also said that if need be, he would go to war for the disputed area.

The United Nations had in 2012 awarded the Philippine Rise as an extension of the Philippines’ continental shelf.

This is not the first time Duterte threatened to wage war against any country that will explore the Philippine Rise.

“If anybody, any country for that matter, would say that they’d want to try and experiment there without our permission and worse, begin exploration talks here at Benham or Philippine Rise, I will not allow it, and it will mean war,” Duterte said in a speech on March 1.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque, Jr., however, said that the strong words of Duterte was not directed at China, which was also staking its claim on the territory.

The controversy stemmed from a request by the Institute of Oceanology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences for marine scientific research in Eastern Luzon and Eastern Mindanao, which the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) granted.

The DFA approval caused a stir, prompting Duterte to order the termination of all existing requests of foreign entities to research the area. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA

