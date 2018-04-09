Duterte to Sereno after ‘explain’ remark: ‘You have to be out’ of SC

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte ordered the House of Representatives to “fast-track” the impeachment proceedings of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno to ensure that she would be out of the Supreme Court.

An irate Duterte gave the order to Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez after being asked to react to a statement by Sereno earlier on Monday asking the President to “explain” why he allowed Solicitor General Jose Calida to file a quo warranto petition against her.

“I will see to [it]and after that I will request Congress, [to]go into the impeachment right away. Because the two entities can hear it simultaneously. They can proceed with the quo warranto [petition],” Duterte told a press conference before his flight to China in Davao City.

“So that I would [like]to ask [House] Speaker [and Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez]now, kindly fast-track the impeachment. She is bad for the Philippines,” Duterte said.

Sereno said that the quo warranto petition was “unconstitutional.”

“You, Sereno, I already told you that I did not have a hand [on the impeachment complaint against you]. Count me in and I will egg Calida to do his best. I will personally oversee [it]against you. I already told you that I did not have a hand. You talk a lot, [now]I will hit you,” Duterte said.

“I will help any investigator. So, I am putting you on notice that I am your enemy and you have to be out of the Supreme Court,” Duterte added.

In his impeachment complaint, lawyer Larry Gadon accused Sereno of 11 acts of culpable violation of the Constitution, nine acts of betrayal of public trust, four acts of other high crimes and three acts of corruption.

38 members of the House Committee on Justice voted on March 8 that there were sufficient grounds to impeach Sereno, while only two dissented.

The panel is currently drafting the articles of impeachment against the Chief Justice, which will be submitted to the plenary for approval.

If approved, the articles of impeachment will then be submitted to the Senate, which will sit as an impeachment court, to try Sereno. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA