    Duterte to spend Holy Week in Davao

    President Rodrigo Duterte is staying at his home in Davao City to observe the Holy Week, Malacañang said on Thursday.

    Palace spokesman Harry Roque said the President will be in Davao next week, and will travel abroad after the Lenten break to attend the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference in China from April 8 to 11.

    Earlier, Malacañang declared Maundy Thursday (March 29) and Good Friday (March 30) as regular holidays while Black Saturday (March 31), a special non-working holiday.

    Duterte, who has been criticizing the Catholic Church, had embarked on state visits in three Middle Eastern countries during the Holy Week last year.


