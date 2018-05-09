Duterte to tap ‘all-Asian’ team for Dengvaxia probe

President Rodrigo Duterte will form a three-man, “all-Asian” panel of experts to investigate the controversial Dengvaxia vaccine, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque said Duterte made the decision during Monday’s Cabinet meeting in Malacañang.

“The President after much discussion said that he will create a three-man panel of experts, all Asians, no Westerners and he will be bound by the findings of these three-man experts on the issue of whether or not dengvaxia actually caused deaths,” he added.

In a news briefing, Roque said conflicting findings of the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) and the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital (PGH) prompted Duterte “to seek further advice” through the foreign panel of experts.

“The problem of the President is although there is a finding of a PAO expert and there is a PGH panel of experts’ finding, as a lawyer and a former prosecutor, he knows that expert witnesses can cancel out each other’s testimonies,” he added.

“In effect, he said that with conflicting testimonies from the experts from the PAO and the PGH, he is constrained to seek further advice from disinterested parties,” Roque said.

According to him, the foreign experts must have no ties with the Philippine government and the Dengvaxia manufacturer, Sanofi Pasteur.

“He [Duterte] requested that the panel of experts should be foreign, should have no links absolutely with the Philippine government… at siyempre dapat walang links sa Sanofi [and of course must have no links with Sanofi],” Roque said.

“Pakikinggan po niya ang report at opinyon ng mga ekspertong ito nang maka-usad na tayo dito sa isyu ng Dengvaxia. Sa ngayon po, nag-aantay pa ng mas malinaw na scientific finding ang ating Presidente kaya nga po bubuuin niya itong three-man panel na experts para malaman talaga kung ano ang dapat gawin dito sa Dengvaxia [He will listen to the report and opinion of the experts for us to move on from this issue. For now, the President is just waiting for more transparent scientific finding that’s why he wanted to form the three-panel of experts for us to know what we can do about this Dengvaxia controversy],” he added.

Dengvaxia maker Sanofi earlier hailed the vaccine as a breakthrough in combating dengue, which kills hundreds of people in the Philippines, mostly children, every year.

But the French company set off a panic when in November it said a new analysis showed that the vaccine could lead to more severe symptoms for people who had not been infected with the dengue virus.

In February, the Department of Health (DoH) confirmed that of the 14 children who died of various causes some time after receiving Dengvaxia, only three died of dengue, but none of the deaths could directly be attributed to the vaccine.

The PAO, however, is standing by its findings and has even filed criminal charges against former Health Secretary Janette Garin and several others over the deaths of some schoolchildren administered with the vaccine.

More than 830,000 public school students were injected with Dengvaxia as part of the anti-dengue immunization program.

The Philippine government suspended the vaccination program in December 2017 and threatened to sue Sanofi.