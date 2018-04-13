Duterte to travel to Kuwait to witness signing of agreement for OFW protection

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday said that he would go to Kuwait “anytime” to oversee the signing of an agreement between the Philippines and the Gulf state on overseas Filipino workers (OFW).

Speaking before thousands of Filipinos in Hong Kong, Duterte said that the Kuwaiti government was gracious enough to accept his numerous demands for OFWs.

Duterte said that he would attend the signing to see to it that the Kuwaitis will “honor their every word.”



Duterte ordered a deployment ban to Kuwait after a female OFW, Joanna Demafelis, was found dead inside the freezer of an abandoned apartment in the Gulf State.

In February, Palace spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. said that the ties between the Philippines and Kuwait would be back to normal if both countries would sign a bilateral agreement protecting migrant workers.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd in March bared two conditions for the lifting of the deployment ban in Kuwait — Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on labor policy between Kuwait and the Philippines and that justice must be served to Demafelis.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) revealed that Nader Essam Assaf and Mona Hassoun, a Lebanese-Syrian couple and the main suspects, were arrested by the International Police (Interpol).

Agnes Tuballes, Demafelis’ recruiter, also surrendered to authorities on March 1.

Roque also said that Duterte wanted the passports of OFWs to be deposited at the Philippine Embassy instead of being confiscated.

Duterte also wants the OFWs to be assured of at least seven hours of sleep and one day off.



He added that he wanted the Kuwaiti government to assure the Philippines that there would be “absolutely no physical abuse” against the OFWs. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA