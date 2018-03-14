Duterte to witness destruction of imported ‘hot cars’ in Cagayan

SANTA ANA, Cagayan: President Rodrigo Duterte will witness personally the destruction of at least 14 “illegally” imported luxury vehicles worth P150 million already lined up with bulldozer and backhoe on standby at Port Irene here.

Raul Lambino, CEZA administrator and chief executive officer, said the President would arrive later on Wednesday at the Cagayan North International Airport (CNIA) in Lal-lo town for an inspection as part of the preparations for the opening of the airport on March 23 when the first commercial flight from Macau arrives.

The new airport can accommodate Airbus 320 and Boeing 737.

Lambino said the President would then proceed to Port Irene.

Duterte said he would buy a new bulldozer, which would be used to crush imported cars impounded at the ecozone.

According to CEZA, the 14 luxury cars imported by First Cagayan were part of the more than 800 used vehicles, also to be destroyed, which entered the country through Port Irene on December 14, 2013, January 3, 2017 and January 27, 2014.

Lambino said First Cagayan has not contested the order issued by CEZA to seize and condemn these luxury vehicles.

The cars to be destroyed are Maserati, BMW sports car, several Mercedez Benz sedans, sports cars, and collector’s items; and Porsche.

“Our decision of condemnation has become final and executory since [First Cagayan] has practically abandoned [these imported vehicles],” Lambino said.