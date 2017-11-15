Duterte on Trudeau ‘concerns’: ‘It is a personal and official insult’

“IT is a personal and official insult.”

This what President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he raised with the firebrand Philippine President Canada’s concern over the supposed human rights abuses and the reported extrajudicial killings, in connection with his drug war.

Speaking to reporters, Duterte said he had told Trudeau in their bilateral meeting on Tuesday that he would not explain his policies to foreign countries as he was only responsible to explain his side to his fellow Filipinos.

“You know, I was elected by the people of the Republic of the Philippines. I only answer ot the people of the Republic of the Philippines. But for the others, I just said, what happened to the right to be heard? I told him (Trudeau), ‘Did it not occur to you to wonder why?’ What they only presented was extrajudicial killing but they could not produce what happened, when and how,” Duterte said.

“I will not explain. It is a personal and official insult. That is why you hear me throwing down epithets, cursing and saying b*** sh***, everything. It angers me when you are a foreigner, you do not know exactly what is happening in this country. You do not investigate,” he added.

Trudeau, in a press conference, said Duterte was “receptive” when he mentioned Canada’s concern over the pressing issues confronting the Philippines.

Various local and international groups, as well as some world leaders have criticized the country for supposed rights violations. They expressed concern over the number of killing in the government’s drug war.

Government data indicate 3,967 were killed in anti-drug operations as of October 2017. But human rights groups said the number was estimated at 13,000.