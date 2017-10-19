Duterte-Trump bilateral meeting set next month

President Rodrigo Duterte and US President Donald Trump are set to hold a bilateral meeting in November, according to Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of President Duterte’s visit to Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City, Cayetano on Wednesday said the bilateral meeting would push through because the two presidents “like each other.”

“It [bilateral meeting]is being discussed. Definitely, we want it, they want it,” Cayetano told reporters.

But he said organizers are still coordinating whether to hold the meeting on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) conference in Manila or on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Vietnam.

“The schedule of President Trump was just finalized recently. I was in Washington when certain consultations were done and decisions and he did decide to go to both the APEC and Asean [meetings]. So, he finalized that just a few days ago or a week ago. So, having said all of that, there are now coordination kung saan sila magkikita, saan mag-uusap [on where they would meet], whether it’s in Vietnam or here,” Cayetano added.

“The schedules are still all very complicated because of the related meetings [that will be attended by]other nations and everyone… But I’m sure they’ll be able to speak because our relationship [with the US]is really important. And President Trump and President Duterte like each other,” he said.

Trump and Duterte have confirmed their attendance in the APEC forum in Da Nang, Vietnam, from November 10 to 11.

The White House has also announced Trump’s visit to Manila from November 12 to 13 to participate in the Asean meetings that will be hosted by Duterte, this year’s chairman of the regional bloc.

Cayetano said the Philippine government’s crackdown on the narcotics trade and the purported police abuse might be among the issues that would be tackled during the meeting between Duterte and Trump.

“They are real issues, like the drugs, the type of drugs, and the possible police abuse, how do we address the abuse of the police. So, on the bilaterals, it will be included in the agenda,” he added.

“It’s very important to us because we’re responsible members of the world community. So, it’s very important that they understand what’s happening here,” according to Cayetano.

Trump is expected to arrive in Manila on November 12 to attend the special gala celebration dinner for the 50th anniversary of the Asean.

He will also attend the 40th anniversary of US-Asean relations during the US-Asean Summit on November 13.

The US president will also travel to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and Hawaii.

“The President’s travel will underscore his commitment to longstanding United States alliances and partnership, and reaffirm United States leadership in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” the White House said in a statement.

CATHERINE S. VALENTE