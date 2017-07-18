Duterte trust, approval ratings up

President Rodrigo Duterte’s trust and approval ratings bounced back in the second quarter of the year, hitting a high 82 percent even after he declared martial law in Mindanao, according to a Pulse Asia survey released on Monday.

Of 1,200 respondents nationwide, 82 percent approved of Duterte’s performance, up by four percentage points from his 78 percent rating in March.

Trust in the President also rose by five points, from 76 percent in March to 81 percent in June.

The survey was held a month after Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao.

Analyst Ramon Casiple attributed the President’s high ratings to his effective response to the attack in Marawi City by the Islamic State-linked Maute Group.

Duterte’s martial law declaration was challenged before the Supreme Court, but the high tribunal upheld its legality.

Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella welcomed the results of the latest survey, describing it as “pleasant news.”

But the Palace official asaid Duterte is not likely to hog all the glory.

“Of course, at the end of the day, he will not claim it for himself. He will give due credit to his Cabinet and to the participation of all agencies,” Abella told reporters during a news conference.

“As you very well know, it’s not just him, although he’s upfront.

But he will credit it also to the participation of the rest of the Cabinet and the different agencies,” he added.

Proper response

Casiple, executive director of the Institute for Political and Electoral Reform, said Duterte got high scores because the people approved of the way he responded to the Marawi crisis.

“Despite all criticisms, people saw the declaration of martial as the proper reaction and the survey showed it,” he said.

The President’s rating jumped by seven points in Metro Manila and Mindanao, scoring 80 percent and 95 percent respectively. Duterte’s rating was also up by four points in Luzon with 75 percent.

Casiple said the high approval ratings showed that the people appreciated the President’s actions.

The political analyst however made it clear that while there was a positive reaction of the public on martial law, the high ratings of the President may not justify proposals to extend martial law.

He however expressed belief that the people could support a martial law extension for several days.

Robredo, Pimentel also up

The Pulse Asia survey also showed Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo and Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd enjoying majority approval scores.

Robredo got 61 percent while Pimentel got 62 percent.

The approval and trust ratings of Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez and Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno however fell below the 50-percentage mark at 43 percent and 48 percent, respectively.

Sixty percent of Filipinos said they trust Robredo while 58 percent said they trust Pimentel.

Sereno got a 43 percent trust rating, while Alvarez has 41 percent.

Congress and the Supreme Court also registered majority ratings in June.

The survey was conducted via face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults 18 years old and above from June 24 to 29.

With JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA