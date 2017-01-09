Duterte most trusted govt official – Pulse Asia

President Rodrigo Duterte remains the most trusted and approved top government official, the latest Pulse Asia survey showed.

The pollster said the President’s trust and approval ratings are at a high 83 percent.

He is followed by Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo and Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd. Only five percent distrust the President while the rest were undecided.

However, Duterte’s approval rating is three percent lower than his score in the third quarter of 2016.

The survey, conducted from December 6 to 11, 2016, polled 1,200 respondents.

Meanwhile, Robredo received an approval rating of 62 percent while Pimentel got 55 percent.

Duterte’s 83 percent trust rating is three points lower than September’s 86 percent while Robredo’s 58 percent trust rating is seven points lower than the 65 percent she recorded in the third quarter last year.

Pimentel’s ratings also took a hit as his approval and trust scores slipped to 55 percent and 50 percent, respectively, down from his score of 61 percent and 55 percent in September.

On the other hand, Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez’s approval score remained at 43 percent while his trust rating went down by three points to 38 percent.

Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno’s trust and approval scores improved in December. She got an approval rating of 47 percent (up by a point from September) and trust rating of 13 percent (up three points from September).

Among key government institutions, the Senate enjoyed the highest approval rating with 58 percent, followed by the Supreme Court with 55 percent, up by four points from September and the House of Representatives, 51 percent.

The Senate got a 57 percent trust rating, the House of Representatives secured 51 percent, while the SC got 53 percent, up by three points in the previous survey.

The Pulse Asia survey, which was released on Monday, has a ± 3 percent error margin at the 95 percent confidence level. The margin of error for geographical areas is ± six percent.

The major issues that hounded the Duterte administration before and during the December survey include Robredo’s resignation from the Cabinet as chairperson of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council after the President instructed her to “desist from attending all Cabinet meetings.”

Duterte later accused Robredo of joining rallies against the administration but Robredo denied the allegations.

Protests also erupted across the country against the surprise burial of former President Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani. CATHERINE S. VALENTE

CV/CC