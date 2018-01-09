Duterte most trusted official – Pulse Asia

President Rodrigo Duterte remains the most trusted government official, with eight of 10 Filipinos saying they trust him and are satisfied with his performance, according to a Pulse Asia survey released on Monday.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno got the lowest approval and trust ratings.

The survey taken in December showed Duterte’s overall approval at 80 percent and trust ratings at 82 percent.

In the same survey, Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo got an approval rating of 59 percent and a trust rating of 58 percent.

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd got a national approval score of 57 percent and a trust rating of 53 percent while Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez had 42 percent approval rating and 37 trust rating.

Ambivalence (40 percent) was the plurality sentiment toward the performance of Sereno, while practically the same percentages of Filipinos either distrust her or indecisive on the matter of trusting or distrusting her (33 percent and 38 percent respectively).

Pulse Asia noted that among the top government officials, it was Sereno who received the highest disapproval and distrust ratings at 26 percent and 33, respectively.

In contrast, Filipinos are least inclined to disapprove of and distrust President Duterte (7 percent and 6 percent, respectively), it added.

The President posted the highest approval score in his bailiwick in Mindanao at 93 percent, followed by Visayas (86 percent), Manila (79 percent), and Luzon (72 percent).

He also obtained majority approval ratings in Class E (85 percent), Class D (79 percent), and Class ABC (77 percent).

Duterte secured the highest trust rating in Mindanao — 94 percent. It was followed by Visayas, 86 percent, Manila, 79 percent, and Luzon, 74 percent.

Trust scores in Classes ABC, D, and E were also high at 78 percent, 80 percent, and 85 percent respectively.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque said the latest survey number “showed that our people are aware of and recognized the significant strides that the President undertook in his one year and a half month in office.”

“We assure our people that he will continue to discharge his duties with the nation’s interest foremost in his mind,” Roque said in a news briefing.

“With that, we call on everyone to put this appreciation into action by standing as one and helping the government as we continue to address the problem of povery, illegal drugs, criminality and corruption,” he added.

The pressing issues during the survey period include the ratification of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion; approval of the extension of martial law in Mindanao for a year; the hearings on the impeachment complaint against Sereno; the suspension of the Department of Health’s dengue immunization program and the return of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and National Bureau of Investigation to the anti-illegal drug campaign.

The nationwide survey, conducted on 1,200 respondents, has a +/- 3 percent error margin at the 95 percent confidence level.