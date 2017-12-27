Duterte to turn over 500 houses for Marawi residents 

President Rodrigo Duterte will turn over 500 permanent housing units for Marawi City residents today in Barangay Sagonsongan, Marawi City.

Eduardo del Rosario, chairman of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council, said of the 500 housing units, 250 will be occupied by December 31. The remaining half will be occupied by January 7, 2018.

“These houses are equipped with power and water supply. These power and water lines still need to be connected to the main line, so the actual occupancy was somehow delayed [from the initial timeline of having it ready by Christmas day],” del Rosario said in a news conference.

He gave assurances that the construction of the initial 1,100 permanent shelters will be finished by February 2018.

“After January 7, other permanent shelters will be ready for occupancy every two weeks,” del Rosario said.

He added that the city, ravaged by Maute terrorists for five months, will not only be rebuilt but will be built better.

“Most of the buildings in ground zero. . .there is nothing to be rehabilitated anymore. So we will remove all buildings for land development, widening previous two-lane roads by making it four or six lanes,” del Rosario said.

“There will also be a grand central market, a central drainage system and a sewage treatment facility so that clean water will flow into Lanao lake. We see these being done not later than may [2018],” he added.