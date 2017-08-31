Duterte underscores value of ‘sacrifice’ for ‘greater good’

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has called on Filipino Muslims to unite in achieving peace as the country commemorates the Eid’l Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice on Friday.

In his Eid’l Adha message, Duterte recalled Ibrahim’s obedience to Allah, even at the cost of his son’s life, as “a reminder to us all of the value of sacrifice necessary in our lives.”

There is heroism, the first President from Mindanao said, to letting go of personal comfort for the “greater good.”

“I join our Muslim brothers and sisters in their joyful commemoration of the Eid’l Adha…May this occasion invigorate you to remain steadfast in our task of ensuring triumph against elements that perpetuate discord and violence,” Duterte said.

“This celebration is an opportunity for our Muslim countrymen to renew their faith and reaffirm devotion to the virtues of Muslim,” he added.

The Chief Executive urged Filipinos to be catalysts of unity in achieving “collective aspirations for our nation.”

“With the adversities we face as a nation, let us bring forth the spirit of solidarity in our shared hope of attaining genuine and lasting peace,” Duterte said.

“Together, let us become catalysts of unity and harmony in our respective communities as we firmly strive for the realization of our collective aspirations for our nation,” he added.

Eid’l Adha takes place a day after the ongoing crisis in Marawi City reached its 100th day.

The war was perpetuated by terrorists advocating an extremist version of Islam and has been condemned by Muslim leaders in Mindanao.

On Tuesday, Duterte signed Proclamation 297, declaring Sept. 1, 2017, which falls on a Friday, as a regular holiday nationwide in observance of Eid’l Adha.

Eid’l Adha is the second of two Muslim holidays celebrated by Muslims around the world and is considered holier than Eid’l Fitr.