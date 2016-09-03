Duterte unfazed by kill plot: ‘I live the way I want’

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte Duterte remains unfazed despite an alleged assassination plot against him, saying he has no plans to scale down his trips outside Malacañang.

Speaking to reporters in Davao del Norte on Friday, Duterte expressed confidence on the Presidential Security Group (PSG), saying they have “always been around, whether I liked it or not.”

“I can walk where I want to go … I live the way I want, I work the way I must,” the President said in a news conference.

Duterte said his habit of chatting with his supporters had always been his “norm as a politician,” but pointed out that he had to sacrifice it after winning the May 2016 polls.

“When you are already a President, everything changes. You cannot have your cake and eat it too,” he said.

Duterte made the statement following the revelation Thursday of Wilford Palma, a member of an alleged gun smuggling group arrested by the police, that one of their clients ordered gun parts that would supposedly be used to kill the President.

While he’s unfazed by threats against his life, Duterte admitted he was worried for his family.

“It is scary. Me, Inday Sara, Paolo, they (PSG) can secure us. Sebastian is restless, he keeps on travelling. But otherwise, we can defend ourselves,” he said, mentioning the names of his children.

“That should put us on full alert now, but reprisals are nothing new to us,” the President added.

In a radio interview on Friday, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar confirmed that the PSG had heightened security measures to ensure the safety of the President.

“Although the President is receiving assassination threats everyday, the Presidential Security Group is closely monitoring it,” Andanar said.

“We will not ignore these death threats against the President. We will take extraordinary steps to ensure the security of the President,” he said.