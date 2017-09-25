Duterte’s ‘unofficial’ choice of daughter as successor not meant to extend rule–Palace

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has no intention of perpetuating himself in power even after naming his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, as his likely successor “unofficially,” his spokesman said on Monday.

“It wasn’t an official statement. He said it to a reporter. It would be a breathtaking leap to say that he is someone who wants to perpetuate himself in power. He is just very, very pragmatic,” Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella said.

Abella said that the President was “just assuring the public that the gains that we have made will be preserved.”

“It is actually an issue of trust and capability [of Sara]at this stage. Her capacity to lead, her intention, her heart to serve. It is not because he is his daughter, but of her being an effective public servant. She just happens to be his daughter,” Abella added.



Duterte has repeatedly said that he was not salivating over presidential powers, and that he would have resigned by now if only his running mate, then Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, won the vice presidential race in May 2016.

Duterte, then a Davao City mayor, won the 2016 presidential race with 16 million votes or nine million more than second placer, then administration bet and former sen. Manuel “Mar” Roxas 2nd. LLANESCA T. PANTI





