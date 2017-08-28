Duterte: Uphold rule of law in honor of heroes

UPHOLDING the rule of law is the best way to honor the nation’s heroes, President Rodrigo Duterte said on Sunday, the eve of National Heroes’ Day.

“We are forever grateful for their noble deeds and sacrifice. Let us honor them by upholding the rule of law, protecting our nation and fostering goodwill among ourselves. We will harness the same virtues as we continue to fight against lawlessness, criminality and poverty that hinder us from achieving our full potential,” the President said in his message to the nation.

President Duterte will lead the National Heroes’ Day celebration at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in, Taguig City today, Monday.

“As we commemorate the life and works of our national heroes, we will continue to embrace their ways in our daily undertakings. Let us emulate their example as we continue to realize our ideals and aspirations for ourselves and for our country,” the President added.

The President said the heroes’ courage, leadership and wisdom ensured future generations a comfortable life.

“We pay homage to the men and women who helped lay the foundations of this nation,” Duterte said.

