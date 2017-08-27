Duterte: Uphold rule of law in honor of heroes

UPHOLDING the rule of law is the best way to honor the nation’s heroes, President Rodrigo Duterte said on Sunday.

“We are forever grateful for their noble deeds and sacrifice. Let us honor them by upholding the rule of law, protecting our nation and fostering goodwill among ourselves. We will harness the same virtues as we continue to fight against lawlessness, criminality and poverty that hinder us from achieving our full potential,” the President said ahead of National Heroes’ Day on Monday.

“As we commemorate the life and works of our national heroes, we miss continue to embrace their ways in our daily undertakings. Let us emulate their example as we continue to realize our ideals and aspirations for ourselves and for our country,” the President added.

He cited that the heroes’ courage, leadership and wisdom ensured future generations a comfortable life.

“We pay homage to the men and women who helped lay the foundations of this nation,” Duterte said.

The President has been been under fire for the death of senior high school student Kian Loyd delos Santos who was killed by the police in anti-drug operations on Aug. 16.

A CCTV video showed an unarmed de los Santos, being shot by police. He was buried on Saturday.

READ: Kian laid to rest

But since de los Santos’ death, the President went from calling on policemen and the public to kill drug dependents to clarifying that he has never asked the police to violate due process and kill helpless children.