Duterte urged anew to certify BBL as urgent

Administration lawmakers Amihilda Sangcopan of Anak Mindanao party-list, Bai Sandra Sema of Maguindanao and Luis Raymund Villafuerte of Camarines Sur are calling on President Rodrigo Duterte to certify the proposed Bangsamoro Basic law (BBL) as urgent.

The lawmakers were referring to the measure seeking to abolish the existing Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and replace it with the Bangsamoro Region.

The new region will enjoy greater autonomy and will be governed by the Bangsamoro Parliament.

“We are hoping that the President will certify the BBL as an urgent measure for Congress to expedite its passage into law before we adjourn sine die. This will be a best gift for us as we celebrate the Holy Muslim month of Ramadan,” Sangcopan said in a statement.

“With the endorsement of President Duterte of the BBL as an urgent measure, we can expect its immediate passage,” Sema added.

A bill certified urgent by the President can be approved on second and third reading on the same day.

“We need to work overtime so we can go over its provisions and ensure that the law becomes an effective tool in bringing genuine autonomy to our Muslim brothers,” Villafuerte said in a separate statement.

The House and the Senate will only have nine session days until in adjourns on sine die on June 4. Congress will then go on a break until the third Monday of July when President Duterte delivers his third State of the Nation Address.

The President said in April he was willing to certify the BBL as urgent.

Also in April, Muslim lawmakers from Anak Mindanao party-list urged their colleagues to pass a BBL that includes an opt-in provision wherein other contiguous areas of the ARMM can be included in the new Bangsamoro Region under certain conditions.

Under the opt-in provision, the contiguous will be included in the new Bangsamoro Region provided that there is a resolution of the local government unit or a petition of at least 10 percent of the registered voters in the geographic area asking for their inclusion, at least two months prior to the conduct of the ratification of the BBL and that the majority of the votes cast in each of these local government units vote in favor of their inclusion.

Representatives Makmod Mending and Amihilda Sangcopan said in a statement that legislators should respect “all peace agreements” and adopt the Bangsamoro Transition Council version of the BBL.

The lawmakers were referring to the 1976 Tripoli agreement, the 1996 peace agreement between the government and the Moro National Liberation Front, and the 2014 peace agreement between the government and the MILF that gave birth to the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro that formed the BTC and mandated it draft the BBL.

“It is high time to uphold and pay respect to the previous peace negotiations and signed peace agreements. Our call to each and everyone is to respect, with high regard, the substance of those agreements thru the provisions of the BBL,” they added.