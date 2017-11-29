Duterte urged to declare war against corruption, too

ANTI-corruption advocates on Wednesday urged President Rodrigo Duterte to declare war against corruption with the same heightened intensity as the administration’s campaign against illegal drugs.

The Volunteer Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) appealed to Duterte during the closing of the two-day anti-corruption summit it organized to help the government come up with measures to fight corruption.

Dante Jimenez, founding chairman of the VACC, said that the government would not even need to raise taxes if corruption in the country would be minimized.

Jimenez said the current administration should focus on corruption in tax collection, rigged biddings, ghost deliveries, poor and inadequate medical services, and illegal drugs.

The VACC chairman expressed belief that corruption would be addressed effectively if the President would declare war against it.

The President, Jimenez said, could begin with the proposed P3.767 trillion 2018 budget, particularly the “insertions” made by some members of Congress.

Jimenez said it was estimated that 20 percent of the national budget was lost to corruption every year.

“If we could stop this 20 percent to go to the pockets of corrupt officials we won’t be needing new taxes to be able to fund various government projects,” he added. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA