Duterte urged to hire more OSG lawyers

SEN. Richard Gordon on Saturday called on President Rodrigo Duterte to appoint more lawyers to the Office of Solicitor General to ensure the speedy resolution of about 725,000 pending cases at the OSG.

Gordon learned about the lack of public lawyers during the public hearing conducted by the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights on several bills proposing to strengthen the OSG.

The OSG only has 267 lawyers but it has an estimated 725,000 cases, of which 374,420 are still active.

“The President should appoint lawyers to fill up these vacant positions to allow for smoother service by the OSG,” Gordon said.

The posts of State Solicitors I to III are to be appointed by the President. The OSG said there are a number of vacancies for these positions.

Out of the 988 authorized positions for the OSG, only 721 are filled up.

Gordon also urged the OSG to expedite the hiring of lawyers for lower ranking positions.

“I don’t mind getting you high salaries and benefits but obviously, you cannot cut the 728,904 cases. You seem to be doing a good job but no one could cope with that caseload. You should hire more lawyers,” he said.

“I’m wondering why you cannot recruit lawyers. You should strengthen your recruitment,” Gordon added.