Duterte urged to give land to historical commission

In a resolution filed before it adjourned for a two-month break on March 21, the House of Representatives called on President Rodrigo Duterte to transfer to the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) ownership of the land it occupies.

The NHCP office — which sits on 3,693 square meters — is located on a portion of Lot 1, Block 317, Rizal Park, Zone 101, Temporary Barangay D, Manila. It is considered public domain.

House Resolution 603 adopted by the House plenary sated: “In the national interest and in recognition of the importance of Philippine history, it is appropriate to transfer to the NHCP the ownership as well as the administration of land in the Rizal Park, along with all the improvements.”

The NHCP is the primary government agency responsible for commemorating significant historical events and declaring historically significant sites, structures, events and personages; conducting research, producing materials in various media and publish and disseminating historical works; and undertaking and prescribing the manner of restoration, conservation, and protection of the country’s historical movable and immovable objects.

The NHCP is also mandated to manage, maintain and administer national shrines, monuments, historical sites, edifices and landmarks of significant historic-cultural value; regulate the design and manufacture of heraldic items of government agencies, pursuant to the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines and resolve historical controversies or issues.

In November 1987, the NHCP signed a memorandum of agreement with the National Parks Development Committee (NPDC) to occupy a portion of Rizal Park on which to construct the NHCP building at a monthly rental of P1 for 25 years.

The MOA ended in December 2016 and the NPDC has not been willing to extend the lease.