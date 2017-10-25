Duterte to visit Japan

President Rodrigo Duterte will be on a working visit in Japan from October 29 to 31, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Wednesday.

Advertisements

In a statement, the DFA said the President’s visit aims to enhance the strong bilateral relations between the Philippines and Japan and foster peace and stability in the region.

“The President will discuss matters of mutual interest to both countries with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He is also scheduled to meet other high-ranking Japanese government officials and influential captains of industry,” the DFA said.

“Both sides are also expected to engage in dialogue relative to the Philippine chairmanship of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and preparations for the Prime Minister’s own return visit to the Philippines for the 31st Asean Leaders Summit and Related Meetings in Manila this November,” it added.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said Duterte and Abe will discuss economic cooperation “in relation with the administration’s Build, Build, Build program, as well as maritime security since Japan is also helping us out in that aspect.”

Under the Build, Build, Build program, the government seeks to build P8 trillion worth of roads, bridges, subways and airports under Duterte’s term.