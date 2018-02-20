Duterte to visit OFW’s wake in Iloilo on Thursday

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte will visit the wake of Joanna Daniela Demafelis, an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who was found dead in a freezer in Kuwait, on Thursday, according to a schedule released by Malacanang on the Chief Executive’s activities for the week.

Based on the schedule, the President’s estimated time of arrival at the home of Demafelis in Barangay Ferraris, Sara, Iloilo would be at 3:15 p.m. She was flown to the province after she arrived in the Philippines on Saturday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the government would extend financial and burial assistance to the family of the victim.

In a separate statement last week, Roque said that the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) provided livelihood and educational benefits to the family of Demafelis.

Demafelis was a domestic helper in Kuwait. Her body was found inside a freezer at an abandoned apartment, a year after she was reported missing. Her employers, a Lebanese and Syrian couple, are at large.

Kuwaiti authorities and the International Police (Interpol) are tracking down the whereabouts of Demafelis’ employers who were said to have fled Kuwait.

The death of Demafelis, 29,and reports of other abuses suffered by OFWs in the Gulf state prompted the Philippines to ban deployment of OFWs there – a decision that strained diplomatic ties between the two countries. REX ALEC NALDO, FRANCE CAUBANG