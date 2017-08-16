Duterte visits fire victims

President Rodrigo Duterte played a good neighbor on Wednesday night when he visited and handed P5,000 cash aid to the fire victims in San Miguel, Manila.

Duterte met hundreds of the homeless victims inside the San Miguel Church. He gave P5,000 and relief goods to each family.

Hundreds of families were left homeless by the fire that razed houses along Sikat Street in San Miguel at 3:28 a.m. Wednesday.

The homeless families are staying on J.P. Laurel Street inside the Malacañang compound. CATHERINE S. VALENTE