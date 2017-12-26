Duterte visits mall fire victims’ kin again, promises govt ‘willing to chip in’

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte visited late Monday night the families of the victims of the fire that hit a mall in Davao City, according to Malacanang on Tuesday.

In a television broadcast, the President expressed his condolences after fire authorities announced that all 37 bodies, call center agents of US-based SSI, a marketing research firm, were recovered from the NCCC mall.

“What I assured them is that . . . let the truth come out . . . they also want the truth to come out,” said Duterte in an interview with reporters during his visit, his second to the families of the victims.

“I committed that government is willing to chip in,” said Duterte.

The bodies were brought to the Southern Philippines Medical Center for processing and immediate identification, according to the television report.

Aside from the President, also present to express their condolences were Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairman Martin Delgra 3rd.

Mayor Duterte requested everyone present “to allow the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), PNP (Philippine National Police), Soco (Scene of the Crime Operatives) to process the identification of the fatalities.

The fire at the NCCC mall in Davao City broke out on December 23.

Government authorities have ordered an investigation into the incident, including claims of inadequate or locked emergency fire exits, lack of ventilation in the building and the late information about the fire to call center agents.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd and Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd vowed that criminal charges would be filed against those responsible for the tragedy.

The NCCC incident was reminiscent of the 74 workers who perished inside the Kentex Rubber Factory in Valenzuela after it was razed by fire on May 13, 2015, and the House Technology Industry (HTI) factory inside the export processing zone in Gen. Trias Cavite City in February, which also killed several workers and injured more than a hundred others.

In the deadliest fire in the Philippines in recent times, 162 people were killed in a huge blaze that gutted the Ozone disco in Quezon City in 1996.