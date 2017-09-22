Duterte visits Marawi City for 5th time

President Rodrigo Duterte visited Marawi City again on Thursday, the fifth time since the fighting between government troops and Islamic State-inspired terrorists started on May 23.

Duterte made the visit to war-torn city as protesters mounted mass actions in Metro Manila on the “National Day of Protest.”

The President was accompanied by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Armed Forces Chief Eduardo Año, and Special Assistant to the President Christopher Go during his visit.

During his visit, Duterte said he would lift martial rule in Mindanao once Marawi has been cleared, especially of improvised explosive devices. He did not give a timeline.

The President placed the entire island of Mindanao under martial law on May 23 after the Maute group laid siege to Marawi City.

A total of 673 terrorists, 47 civilians and 149 government troopers have died since the clashes started, according to latest official data.