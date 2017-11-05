Duterte visits parents’ graves after Undas

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte visited the graves of his parents early on Saturday, November 4, at the Roman Catholic Cemetery in his hometown Davao City.

In a radio interview, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said the President paid respects to his parents, Vicente and Soledad, shortly after his meeting with several government officials on preparations for the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations meetings (Asean) this month.

Photos released by Malacañang showed that Duterte was accompanied by his youngest son, Sebastian Duterte.

The President was seen bowing to his parents’ graves and holding the marble casing of the urn containing his mothers’ ashes.

Duterte was unable to visit the cemetery on November 1, when he arrived back home from an official visit to Japan.

The President is known for regularly visiting his parents’ graves.

In May last year, Duterte was seen weeping before his mother’s urn hours after partial vote tallies showed his unassailable lead in the May 9 presidential race.

His father was the last governor of the undivided Davao. He was also secretary for general services of the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos.

Duterte’s mother was a teacher. She led Davao’s Yellow Friday Movement, which was crucial to the success of the EDSA Revolution that toppled Marcos’ rule.