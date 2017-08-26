Duterte vows business-friendly climate

President Rodrigo Duterte has reaffirmed his commitment to provide investors a business-friendly environment in the Philippines, where they can do business with ease.

In his speech during the launching of the Azuela Cove in Davao City on Friday, Duterte assured the private sector that the government has taken measures to ease doing business in the country.

“We intend to establish an environment that is more conducive for new investments to prosper and for existing businesses to expand and grow,” Duterte said.

The President lauded the government’s private partners, including the Aviana Development Corp., Ayala Land, Inc., and the Alcantara Group of Companies for their collaboration which he said open more opportunities for the people.

“This sector has been by our side in spurring growth in other sectors including commerce, employment and housing,” he said. “May this collaboration open more opportunities and bring about prosperity and progress in Mindanao for the future generations.”

Duterte cited the soft launch of the Azuela Cove, which he said, is “a manifestation of the government and the private sector’s commitment to vigorously pursue economic development in many parts of the country.”

“This joint venture shows what we can achieve when we foster strong ties with our partners in the private sector. With confidence from our investors, Azuela Cove is expected to boost commercial activity in the city as it will bring more jobs for the people of Davao City and its nearby neighborhoods,” Duterte said.

“In construction and operations alone, around 6,500 workers will be employed; surrounding areas are also expected to benefit from the increase in land value and the opportunities that will surely follow. This property development will further define the city as a thriving hub in Mindanao,” he added.

Duterte also commended the company’s plan to build the St. Luke’s Medical Center in the estate.

“This state-of-the-art facility will help us address the medical needs of our people, contributing to the realization of our vision to have a more comprehensive and universal healthcare in the region,” he said.