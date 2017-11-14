Duterte vows fair trial, ‘comfortable house’ for nabbed Russian drug smugglers

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte vowed a fair trial and “comfortable house” for two Russians arrested for drug smuggling in the Philippines.



Duterte made the assurance during his bilateral meeting with Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev late Monday night.



“There are two Russians facing criminal cases in drug smuggling It’s Mr. Yuri Kirdyushkin and Anastasia Novopashina. I would just like to say that we have a working functional justice system here and they will get a fair trial,” Duterte said.



“They will be detained in a comfortable house. It’s still under investigation. Whether it is true or not, we will find out but I will see to it that they are treated fairly, [that]no additional stress on their person will happen,” Duterte added.



Duterte’s war on drugs is the centerpiece of his administration.

It has stirred controversy because of the spate of extrajudicial killings that have alleged resulted from the campaign.

Duterte said that Russia was supportive of his government’s efforts to curb if not eliminate the drug menace. LLANESCA T. PANTI













