Duterte vows hike in teachers’ salary

Although their salaries may not be doubled, public school teachers were given assurances by President Rodrigo Duterte that they can expect an increase in their pay soon.

In his speech during the recent 37th Principals Training and Development Program and National Board Conference in Davao City, Duterte promised that the planned salary increase for the teachers would be incremental once the domestic economy further improved.

“Ang inyo, kayo ang isunod ko [I will raise your (salary) next],” the President told a crowd composed mostly of public school teachers and principals.

“Pero hindi naman masyadong doblado, hindi talaga kaya [But I cannot double it. We cannot afford it]. We’ve been trying to come up with a progressive… I’m not blaming anybody but simply there are too many Filipinos. Ang resources natin wala [We lack resources],” he said.

Public school teachers clamored for a significant increase in their salaries after police officers, soldiers and other uniformed personnel got a pay increase this year.

Duterte said he was aware of the hardship of public school teachers to make ends meet, adding that he was a son of a government teacher.

But he explained that the government needs more revenues to fund various programs including the proposed pay raise for teachers.

“The only source of income of the government is taxes and that our tax base is always computed on wealth of the nation . . . We cannot just print money. We are controlled by the World Bank and the IMF [International Monetary Fund], International Monetary [Fund] Board,” Duterte said.

The President vowed to increase the salary of public school teachers even if Malacañang had said they should not expect any pay raise before 2020.

Duterte’s spokesman Harry Roque earlier said teachers and other government workers were still expecting two more tranches of salary hikes in 2018 and 2019, as mandated by Executive Order 201 signed by then-President Benigno Aquino 3rd.

The Department of Education (DepEd) said a Teacher I under salary grade 11 currently earns P19,620, while a Master Teacher IV (salary grade 21) earns P47,779.

There are a total of 692,287 public school teachers across the country.