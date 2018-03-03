Duterte vows no help for UN rights probe

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday he would not cooperate with UN investigators looking into extrajudicial killings under his rule, telling police and soldiers not to cooperate with any probe.

Duterte’s angry reaction came after his government said it was willing to accept a visit from a UN special rapporteur to look into the rash of killings under Duterte’s deadly anti-drug war.

“When the human rights or whoever is that rapporteur arrives, my order to you is, do not answer… Who are they and who are you to interfere in the way I would run my country?” he told a gathering of police and military.

“If they ask you about wrongdoing, do not answer. And if they ask you why, tell them: we have a commander in chief,” who they should speak to, he said.

“You’re investigating us, fact finding? Well sorry, do not f**k with me,” he said, referring to the rapporteur.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. also said the rapporteur, Agnes Callamard, was not welcome in the country.

“Why should we invite you to investigate here, you already have a conclusion even if you do not have an

investigation? She is not welcome [here], she should just investigate other countries if they are willing to take her,” Roque said.

The Philippines’ human rights record was raised at a UN Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva late February with Iceland Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson urging Manila on Monday to accept a visit from the UN Special Rapporteur.

Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano later told the council that Manila was ready to cooperate, but also said the investigators should be fair and not “weaponize” human rights.

Duterte, elected by a landslide in 2016 largely on a pledge to kill tens of thousands of criminals, has presided over a narcotics crackdown that rights monitors say amounts to crimes against humanity.

Philippine police say they have killed more than 4,000 drug suspects who resisted arrest, but human rights groups estimate there have been more than 12,000 deaths in all, including people murdered by shadowy vigilante groups.

Duterte, who still enjoys wide popularity despite the concerns of rights activists, has previously rejected any call to investigate his rights record.

In his speech, he told a crowd of camouflage-garbed government troops, “it is not easy to run a government that is democratic.”

Trump’s praise

Duterte’s drug war is rumored to be the subject of White House talk, with Trump said to be speaking in glowing terms about the policies of Duterte.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) was ecstatic, saying Trump’s praise was “welcome news.”

“We are happy because of course, the US government recognized the effort of our government in fighting against illegal drugs,” said PNP spokesman Chief Supt. John Bulalacao.

“This should inspire our police officers to do more without violating any human rights so that we will really address the problem on illegal drugs,” he said.

A report by US news site Axios said Trump was inspired by the policies of Singapore in dealing with drug dealers in their country, such as imposing the death penalty.

It also said Trump usually joked that China and the Philippines had no drug problems because they “just kill them (drug dealers).”

