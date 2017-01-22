Duterte vows speedy release of human rights claims

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has assured victims of human rights violations during Martial Law that their claims for reparations would be expedited, a Palace official said on Saturday.

This came after the President met with the Human Rights Victims’ Claims Board and the Samahan ng Ex-Detainees Laban sa Detensyon at Aresto (Selda) in Malacañang on Thursday.

In a statement, presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said Duterte was informed that not a single centavo had been released to victims of Martial Law during the Marcos regime.

“Selda brought to the attention of the President their concern regarding the delay in processing of claims and in the distribution of award/reparation. It was impressed upon the President that despite the advancing age/demise of some of the claimants and the sunset clause provided under Republic Act 10368, not a single centavo had been released to them,” Abella said.

Under the law, human rights victims are entitled to monetary and non-monetary reparations from the government.

“The claims board gave Selda and the President the assurance that they will expedite the processing of the claims and facilitate payment of claims already processed the soonest time possible,” Abella said.

The board was established under Republic Act 10368, or the Martial Law Victims Recognition and Reparation Act.