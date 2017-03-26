Duterte vows to stay on ‘right path’

Unfazed by threats to his presidency, President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday vowed to focus on his mandate to serve and protect the Filipino people.

Speaking to reporters in Bukidnon, the President said he will continue to “stay in the right path and just work,” amid the filing of an impeachment complaint against him at the House of Representatives.

“In the meantime, we should just stay in the right path and just work. Me, I don’t mind the – I don’t even answer the challenges and the charges. It’s useless,” Duterte said.

Although he shrugged off the impeachment complaint filed against him, the President maintained that elected officials like him should be given the chance to perform their duties.

“I said that we should not go into it. We had elections a few months ago. Let the elected leaders of this country do their work. You know whatever happens, the leaders are elected by the people. Even (if) that one is a son of a bitch, that’s for the people to decide what to do,” he added.

The President has even told his allies at the House to stop their efforts to oust Vice President Leni Robredo, who is also facing an impeachment complaint.

The complaint filed by Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano last week alleged that Duterte committed high crimes, from involvement in extrajudicial killings to amassing unexplained wealth.

But the President dismissed the complaint as “politics”.

The complaint was also dismissed by Malacañang, said it was aimed “to discredit the administration.”

The Palace added that the President will remain focused on implementing his policies and programs.

Duterte has vowed to curb crime, corruption and illegal drugs in the country under his six-year term.