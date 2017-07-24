PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has vowed to continue the war against illegal drugs no matter what and warned those involved that their choice would only be limited to “jail or hell” if they would not stop.

In his second State of the National Address (SONA), Duterte said the government’s fight against illegal drugs would be unrelenting despite international and local pressure.

“The fight will be unremitting as it will be unrelenting despite international and local pressures,” Duterte said.

Foreign and local human rights advocates have criticized the campaign against illegal drugs of the Duterte administration because of allegations pf human rights violations committed in the course of the operations.

Based on data released by the Philippine National Police in connection with the anti-drug campaign, 63,926 operations were conducted by police, 86,933 drug personalities have been arrested and 3,200 drug personalities have been killed.

Since the government started its drug war in July 1, 2016, a total of 1.3 million individuals have surrendered as of June 20, 2017.

“The fight will not stop until those who deal in it understand that they have to cease, they have to stop because the alternatives are either jail or hell,” Duterte warned.