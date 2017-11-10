Duterte wants 2 US lawmakers banned in PH over criticisms on war on drugs 

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte vowed to ban two United States lawmakers from entering the country over their criticisms on drug-related extrajudicial killings in the country.

The President was referring to Senators Randy Hultgren and James P. McGovern, co-chairmen of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, who urged US President Donald Trump to “impress upon President Duterte the United States’ profound concern over reported extrajudicial killings associated with the Philippine government’s war on drugs”, and that the fact that about 7,000 people have been killed during the campaign was distressing.

“They will, these two Senators, they will protest when I go there [in the United States]. I will tell them, you are too presumptuous,” Duterte said.

“And I’d like to know their names also because I can include them in the Immigration barred list. For real. Or I will protest if that is the farthest that I can go,” Duterte said.

Duterte insisted that the proliferation of illegal drugs was a social problem that was out of control and should be strongly addressed.

“Do not just look at the figures of those who died.You mean to say that all of them died in [an]extrajudicial way? What day was it? Where? How?” Duterte said.

“If you do not like me, I do not like you. We’re even,” Duterte added. LLANESCA T. PANTI