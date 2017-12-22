Duterte wants no-travel policy in govt in 2018

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday warned all officials in the Executive department who had traveled abroad almost every month to leave their posts.

In a speech during the commissioning of BRP Lapu-Lapu and BRP Francisco Dagohoy in Sasa Wharf, Davao City, Duterte said he would impose a “no-travel” policy starting January 1, 2018.

“Well, I do not want to interfere with Congress and the Supreme Court, that’s yours. Dito sa akin (In my branch), no travel now. I’ll cut it or whatever. Except the diplomats, the ambassadors,” he said.

Duterte said he did not want to humiliate any individual but advised them to resign.

Duterte issued the statement more than a week he fired Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor Chairman Terry Ridon and four commissioners over supposed unnecessary travels abroad.

Aside from Ridon, also sacked were Melissa Aradanas, Joan Lagunda, Manuel Serra Jr., and Noe Indonto.

On December 18, the Palace sacked Elba Cruz as president of the Development Academy of the Philippines, also allegedly over frequent travels.