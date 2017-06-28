President Rodrigo Duterte does not like barangay (village) elections to push through this coming October, saying he fears that drug lords will finance the candidacies of village chiefs supporting the use of illegal drugs, the chief executive’s communications official said on Wednesday.

Secretary Martin Andanar, chief of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO), said, however, that the President would respect the decision of Congress.

“The President suspects that current barangay leaders who are into illegal drug business will be financed by drug lords to make sure the continuity of their business. He is for the postponement,” the former broadcaster said.

Both houses of Congress are now deliberating on their pending bills which both seek to move the 2017 barangay polls to a later date but not close to the 2019 mid-term elections.

The Senate proposes to defer elections to October 2018, while the House of Representatives wants to move it to May 2020.