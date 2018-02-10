Duterte wants OFWs out of Kuwait in 72 hours

DAVAO CITY: President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday said he wanted overseas Filipino workers (OFW) out of Kuwait in 72 hours, stressing that Filipinos are “no slave to anyone.”

In a press conference here at Matina Enclaves, Duterte said he could not stomach the persistent abuses against Filipino migrant workers in Kuwait.

“So everyone who wants to come home, I said to (Labor) Secretary Bello, those who want to be repatriated, with or without money, I will ask PAL and Cebu Pacific to provide the transportation,” Duterte said.

“I want them out of the country those who want to go out in 72 hours. We will count our lives by the hours because apparently, every hour, there is a suffering and agony, brutality committed by Filipinos,” he added.

The President reiterated his appeal to the Kuwaiti government to stop the “inhumane” treatment to OFWs as he insisted that the ban on the deployment would continue.

“Let me ask, when will this inhumane treatment of our Filipino workers end? When will the upliftment of the human dignity begin? To the Kuwaiti government and all others who are OFWs work(ers), we seek and expect your assistance in this regard,” Duterte said.

“We do not seek special treatment or privileges for our workers but we do expect respect for their dignity and basic human rights. Keep them free from harm. I implore you. I ask all Arab people, the Filipino is no slave to anyone, anywhere and everywhere,” he added.

Duterte issued the statement after authorities confirmed that the body was found in an apartment in the Al Shaab area, where it may have been kept for over a year.

The President identified the victim as Joanna Daniela Dimapilis, based on a DNA test.

The President said that he was ready to take “drastic steps” to help preserve the OFW’s safety and security in foreign countries.

“We do not intend to offend any government or anyone, but if ban is what is needed, then let it be so. The ban continues today and I don’t know until what time. I declared it early this morning. Son of a b****, I cannot stomach this. It is totally, totally unacceptable to me,” he said.

“Every abuse committed against an OFW is an affront against us as a sovereign nation… Do not give us back a bothered worker or a mutilated corpse,” the President added.

The death comes after the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) suspended in January the deployment of OFWs to Kuwait in the wake of reports of abuse and deaths.

The Labor department is still probing the deaths of seven OFWs in the West Asian country.

The country is a top destination of migrant workers from the Philippines. The latest data from Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) said there are some 86,019 Filipinos in Kuwait as of 2015.

There is an estimated 250,000 OFWs in Kuwait, 75 percent of them working as domestic helpers.