Duterte wants to pass Bangsamoro law first before talks on Charter change — Palace

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte wants the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) passed ahead of talks on Charter change, a Malacanang official said on Monday.

“The President wants to enact [the]BBL first because, in his words, mahirap na…kung magsimula ang Charter Change, na maipatupad pa ang BBL (it would be tough to implement BBL if Charter Change will be done first,” Roque told a news conference.

Roque issued the statement as Congress planned to finish its proposed draft of the amended Constitution this 2018 and then send it to the electorate for ratification in 2019.

The proposed Bangsamoro law—a product of the peace agreement between the government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) inked in March 2014— abolishes the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and replaces it with a Bangsamoro Region that will enjoy fiscal autonomy and be governed by the Bangsamoro Parliament elected by the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

“The President is clear. He wants to enact BBL first,” Roque added.

Before the proposed Bangsamoro law, the MILF and the government under the Arroyo administration signed on July 2008 a Memorandum of Agreement on Ancestral Domain (MOA-AD), which created a Bangsamoro Juridical Entity that would be “associative characterized by shared authority and responsibility with a structure of governance based on executive, legislative, judicial and administrative institutions with defined powers and functions in the comprehensive compact,” and that “a period of transition will be established in a comprehensive peace compact specifying the relationship between the central government and the BJE.”

The MOA-AD, however, was declared illegal by the Supreme Court also on October 2008.