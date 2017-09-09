Duterte wants Road Board, SRA abolished

After saying that the Presidential Commission on Good Government should be abolished, President Rodrigo Duterte said the Road Board and the Sugar Regulatory Administration should also be scrapped.

“When I go back, I will abolish one, two, three agencies. ‘Yung Road Board, they have to go. ‘Yung Sugar Regulatory Board (also),” Duterte said at the 26th Mindanao Business Conference held in Cagayan de Oro City Saturday.

“I will suggest to Congress na i-abolish (I will suggest their abolition to Congress),” he added.

“‘Pag hindi mo na-control ang corruption sa gobyerno, walang mangyayari sa buhay na ‘to (If you can’t control corruption in the government, nothing will happen to this life,)” he said. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO