‘Duterte wants truth on ‘pork’ scam’

President Rodrigo Duterte is bent on getting to the bottom of the P10-billion Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF), Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque said Duterte wanted the truth behind the PDAF scam, an anomaly bared during the Aquino administration that eventually led to the abolition of discretionary congressional funds.

“We want the whole truth and nothing but the truth to come out of this PDAF scam,” Roque told reporters, when asked if the Palace just wanted the probe into the scam limited to opposition lawmakers.

“I do not want to speculate but obviously, Janet Lim-Napoles is the central figure in this scam. Let her speak and I am sure that in addition to what she has to say she would have physical evidence to back up whatever it is that she alleges,” he added.

Napoles on Monday claimed that she contributed P5 million to the campaign kitty of

Senate Minority Franklin Drilon during the election in 2010.

Drilon denied receiving campaign funds from Napoles.

But Roque said Napoles’ allegations should be investigated.

“It is something that should be investigated. This is an information, which for the first time was revealed by Janet Lim-Napoles,” the Palace official said.

Roque also urged the Office of the Ombudsman and the Department of Justice (DoJ) to investigate all those involved in the scam.|

“I would hope the Ombudsman on its own would conduct its probe and I think the DoJ also on its own should also conduct its own probe based on the statement (of Napoles),” Roque said.

“The DoJ can conduct its investigation but all that it can do is to submit its findings to the Ombudsman because the Ombudsman will still be the one to conduct preliminary investigation. So the options are limited but certainly I’m sure the DoJ will be true to its mandate and proceed with case build up by investigating this,” he added.

Several lawmakers were charged at the Sandiganbayan with plunder and graft for allegedly using their pork for non-existent projects. Most of these projects were under groups owned or controlled by Napoles.