Duterte warns of closure of ‘cesspool’ Boracay

DAVAO CITY: President Rodrigo Duterte warned he would close popular beach destination Boracay if its environmental woes are not resolved in six months.

In a speech during The Manila Times 7th Business Forum here at Marco Polo Hotel late Friday, Duterte described Boracay as “cesspool” because of the perennial environmental problems plaguing the island.

“I will close Boracay. Boracay is a cesspool… During days when I was there, garbage was just 20 meters away from the beach,” Duterte said.

“But you go into the water, it’s smelly. Smell of what? Shit. Kasi lahat doon, ang palabas sa Boracay (Because everything that goes out of Boracay)… it’s destroying the environment of the Republic of the Philippines and creating a disaster,” he added.

The President predicted that eventually, Boracay—one of the world’s best island destinations—would cease to attract tourists.

“There will be a time that no more foreigner will go there because he will have—when he goes back to the plane to where he belongs, he will be full of shit going back and forth to the restroom,” he said.

Duterte gave Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu six months to address the environmental problems in Boracay, particularly the non-compliance of business establishments with environmental regulations.

“So I told Cimatu, Cimatu is a general, he was assigned here. ‘I’ll give you six months. Clean the g***** thing,’” the President said.

During the Cabinet meeting on February 5, Duterte approved “in principle” the establishment of a task force led by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to address the problems of Boracay in six months.

Earlier, Cimatu issued a stern warning that he would not hesitate to shut down establishments found to be releasing untreated wastewater and sewage into the beach.

“We need a serious and honest-to-goodness crackdown on these erring establishments that are contributing to the water pollution in Boracay,” he said.

Based on data from the Aklan Provincial Tourism Office, there were 1,669,751 tourist arrivals in Boracay from January to October 2017, 14 percent higher than in the previous year.