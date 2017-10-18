Duterte warns human traffickers

President Rodrigo Duterte has vowed to be unforgiving of drug and human traffickers, saying they bring out the worst in him.

Advertisements

The President issued the warning during the launch of the Anti-Trafficking Movement, a coalition composed of private companies and organizations that include the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption, Management Association of the Philippines, San Miguel Corp. and PLDT Global Corp.

“I declared war against drugs and illegal recruitment. If you try to bring the worst in me, try committing these crimes. You will see the worst person in life. I cannot imagine a human being being sold to the slave market. It makes me hotheaded. I want to say cuss words,” Duterte said.

“You should follow the law. I hate drugs. I am unforgiving, especially against drugs and slavery,” he added.

The President also lashed out at critics of the government’s war on drugs, saying drug-related deaths should not be assumed cases of state-sponsored extra-judicial killings.

“Just because someone is lying flat on the pavement, they assume that it is an extrajudicial killing. That is what makes my mouth very bad. It is a derogation of the sovereignty of my country,” Duterte said.

“It is insulting,” he added. LLANESCA T. PANTI

LP/CC