Duterte warns ICC prosecutor: ‘I will arrest you’

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Friday threatened to arrest the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) should she visit the Philippines to investigate the government’s war on drugs.

Speaking to reporters in Davao City, Duterte once again questioned the jurisdiction of the ICC to conduct a preliminary investigation against him.

“Kaya ikaw Ms. Fatou, ‘wag kang pumunta dito (Do not go here, Ms. Fatou) because I will bar you. Not because I am afraid of you, I said, because you will never have jurisdiction over my person, not in a million years,” Duterte said, referring to ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda.

The President insisted that Bensouda did not have jurisdiction over him and that the Philippines was never a member of the ICC.

He also said that the country’s ratification of the Rome Statute, the treaty that formed that ICC, was never published on the Official Gazette, the Philippine government website.

“Fatou, you do not have jurisdiction even to conduct preliminary investigation. There is no basis at all because we were never — the Philippines was not ever, ever a member of that ICC for the reason that there was no publication,” Duterte said.

“What is your authority now? If we are not members of the treaty, why are you f****** in this country? You cannot exercise any proceedings here without basis. That is illegal and I will arrest you,” he added.

Duterte also said he was not afraid of an investigation, insisting that the position of the international court on his case was “flawed.”

“At hindi ako natatakot (I’m not afraid), I said, you can never call me to the International Criminal Court simply because your position is flawed. It cannot be corrected anymore. So stop your nonsense,” he said.

The Philippines had withdrawn its membership in the ICC on Duterte’s orders in March.

In withdrawing the Philippines’ membership in the tribunal, Duterte cited “baseless, unprecedented and outrageous attacks” against him and his administration and the alleged attempt of Bensouda to place him under the tribunal’s jurisdiction.

In a 15-page statement, Duterte said the ICC’s preliminary examination was premature and “effectively created the impression that I am to be charged … for serious crimes falling under its jurisdiction.”

The Philippines’ withdrawal from the ICC came roughly a month after Bensouda announced that her office would begin its preliminary examination on the alleged extrajudicial killings in the government’s war on drugs.

Following Duterte’s announcement, the ICC said the development “will not affect the continuation of the preliminary examination process” and for a state party like the Philippines “to cooperate with the Court in relation to an investigation initiated before the withdrawal came into effect.”

But Malacañang said it would not cooperate, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Philippine National Police – the agencies leading the anti-drug campaign – were following its lead.

Under Article 127 of the Rome Statute that established the ICC, the effectivity of the withdrawal is only a year after the notification, which the Philippines made in a letter delivered to the United Nations Secretary General, the depositary of the treaty, on March 15.

More than 4,000 suspects were killed in anti-drug operations since the start of the drug war in July 2016, government data showed.

Local and international human rights groups said Duterte in his public pronouncements ordered or encouraged policemen to kill those involved in the drug trade. They said this resulted in more than 13,000 extrajudicial killings.

Malacañang said that there were no state-sponsored killings and it was committed to investigate officers who violated and abused their authority. CATHERINE S. VALENTE