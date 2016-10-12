Duterte warns vs ‘arrogant’ Putin, Xi

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday said he will not end military alliances with other countries but he warned against the “arrogance” of some of the world’s leaders.

In his speech during an oath-taking ceremony in Malacañang, Duterte not only went after the United States, but also the leaders of China and Russia.

“Alam mo, itong arrogance ng Amerika, Xi Jinping at lalo na si (Vladimir) Putin. Huwag tayong magkamali diyan.

Talagang hihirit. Kita mo pag ginusto niya [Putin], kunin talaga nila. He wanted Crimea. He just went there and occupied it. Ang Amerika walang nagawa [You know, they should watch out – the arrogance of America, Xi Jin Ping, especially Putin – let’s not make any mistake. If he wants something, he will get it. He wanted Crimea, he simply went there to occupy it. America couldn’t do anything],” the President said.

“I do not mean to cancel or abrogate the military alliances. But tanungin ko kayo [But let me ask you], do you really think we need it? If there is a war, do you think we really need America? And do you think we need China and Russia for that matter? Or do we need somebody?” he added.

Despite his statements, the President said he will soon visit China and may also fly to Russia.

“China has repeatedly invited me. I have accepted the offer,” Duterte said.

The President said no military alliance will help the Philippines if war breaks out, so it is best not to be

dependent on other nations.

“Pag nagbirahan ‘yan lahat at nagbitawan ng ICBMs (intercontinental ballistic missiles), there will be no more American aid to talk of [When everyone releases their missiles, there will be no more American aid to talk of],” Duterte said.

“There will be no more country strong enough to rule. Is there such a thing as a Third World War? Ah, kalokohan (that’s nonsense],” he added.

The President said it would be best if the country entered into alliances that will benefit the education and health sectors.

Still, Duterte slammed the military exercises with the US, insisting that the Philippine military got nothing out of them.

“Pag-alis ng Amerikano, dala nila (When the Americans leave, they take their equipment), so what’s the point? That’s the reality on the ground and you can ask every military officer. What did we get from them?” the President said.

Duterte has scored the US for allegedly moralizing about human rights despite its past atrocities.