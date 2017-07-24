Duterte: ‘We will not be cowed’

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte affirmed his war on drugs and said the government would “not be disheartened, not be cowed, and not be overwhelmed” by the problem.

”I know our country is reeling from a multitude of problems,” said Duterte in his second State of the Nation Address in Congress on Monday.

He said: “We are one in saying that genuine change is what this country truly needs.”

”I want to bring change that can survive the test of time,” said Duterte.

He said that he valued human life, “the way I value mine”, in apparent reference to criticisms that his government’s drug war has resulted in extrajudicial killings.

“The fight will not stop,” said Duterte.

To his critics, Duterte said: “Your efforts will be better spent if you use it to educate people instead of condemning people.”

”There is a jungle out there. There are beasts and vultures preying on the helpless. We will not be disheartened, we will not be cowed, we will not be overhelmed.”