Duterte weeps for 37 feared dead

AT least 37 people were reported missing and feared dead in the fire that hit the New City Commercial Center (NCCC) mall in President Rodrigo Duterte’s home city of Davao on Saturday night.

Duterte went to the NCCC mall to condole with the relatives of the victims and assured them of government assistance, according to Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque on Sunday.

“Our thoughts and prayers to the families and friends of the 37 missing persons of NCCC fire in Davao City yesterday [Saturday],” Roque said.

Duterte wept as he told anxious relatives that chances of anyone surviving the blaze was “zero,” according to Agence France-Presse (AFP), quoting witnesses.

Based on the report from the City of Government of Davao, the 37 missing persons were:

1. Jessica Solis

2. Gantioco Celestial Jr

3. Ian Kiem Adlawan

4. Regine Generales

5. Christen Joy Garzon

6. Apple Jane Celades

7. Iana Apalacio

8. Jonas Basalan

9. Jim Benedict Quimsing

10. Kurtchin Angela Bangoy

11. Mary Joy Daluro

12. Randy Balcao

13. Rosyl Montanez

14. Missy Rose Artiaga

15. Analiza Penarejo

16. Christine Joy Ferraren

17. Ivan Roble

18. Christine Alviola

19. Alexandra Moreno Castillo

20. Hongijangjian- family not interviewed

21. Desiree Gayle Zacarias

22. Jesseca Samontina

23. Mary Louielyn Bongcayao

24. Nancy Loyd Abad

25. Jeffrey Sismar

26. Johani Matundo

27. Joyne Pabelonia

28. Elyn Joy Yorsua

29. Shiela Mae Bacaling

30. Lister Jade Entera

31. Charlyn Liwaya

32. Mikko Demafeliz

33. Roderick Antipuesto

34. Rhenzi Nova Muyco

35. Roderick Constantinopla

36. Venus Joy Kimpo

37. Janine Joy Obo

The Bureau of Fire Protection is investigating the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.

The 37 victims included call center staff from SSI, a US-based marketing research firm, which holds office on the mall’s top floor.

Firemen found one body as the blaze was brought under control Sunday, Davao Mayor Sara Duterte, the President’s daughter, told reporters.

Firemen have concluded that all those trapped in the building were dead, she said, adding: “They assessed that no one would survive in that heat and with that thick, black smoke.”

The deadly fire adds fresh misery for the mainly Catholic Philippines at Christmas as the death toll from Tropical Storm “Vinta” (international name: Temblin) that hit the south on Friday topped 200 and displaced tens of thousands of others.

The blaze started at the four-story NCCC Mall on Saturday morning, sending thick plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky over Davao.

With low wages but strong English language skills, the Philippines is a popular destination for international companies to set up customer call centers.

Jimmy Quimsing, a retired seaman, was one of the relatives desperately waiting for news.

His 25-year-old son Jim Benedict worked at the call center and had not been in contact since the fire broke out.

Quimsing said he spoke to President Duterte and had been told to prepare for the worst.

“He told us zero, no one would survive under these circumstances,” he told AFP.

Duterte’s special assistant Christopher Go confirmed the bulk of the conversation to AFP.

Paolo Duterte, the president’s son and the vice mayor of Davao, also wrote on Facebook that fire officials had told him there was “zero” chance of anyone trapped surviving the blaze.

‘No ventilation’

In a statement on its local Facebook page, SSI Philippines Davao said it would set up a “command center” for relatives of those missing.

“Please continue to pray for everyone’s safety,” the firm added.

Davao fire marshal Honeyfritz Alagano said the blaze may have started with a spark on the third floor of the mall, which had a furniture section.

“One of our firemen here has a kid who is an (call center) agent in there. He told us some of them went to collect their stuff at their lockers and were trapped,” Alagano told AFP.

“The mall is an enclosed space with no ventilation. When our firemen tried to enter they were pushed back by smoke and fire,” she said.

“It’s possible that while they were working, they did not immediately notice the fire spreading,” Davao police officer Ralph Canoy told AFP, referring to the call center workers.

Davao, with a population of about 1.5 million people, is the biggest city in the southern Philippines. It is about 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) south of Manila, the nation’s capital.

The President served as mayor for more than two decades and continues to go home there on weekends from his work at the presidential palace in Manila.

His daughter succeeded him as he ran for president, with one of his sons also winning the vice mayoralty post.

Most of those killed by Vinta were also in the southern region of Mindanao.

There have also been horrific fires in bigger buildings and factories, where corruption and exploitation mean supposedly strict standards are often not enforced.

Seventy-two people were killed in 2015 when a fire tore through a footwear factory in Manila. Survivors of that blaze blamed barred windows and other sweatshop conditions for trapping people inside the factory.

In the deadliest fire in the Philippines in recent times, 162 people were killed in a huge blaze that gutted a Manila disco in 1996.

WITH AFP